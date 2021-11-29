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This Brazilian hero adopted 44 disabled children
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20 views • November 29, 2021
Tonio de Mello is a pro-life hero who adopted and cares for his 44 disabled children in Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. He is so grateful for the ways in which LifeSiteNews helped his family last year, and now he is asking us to dig deep again this Christmas. Help Tonio's 44 disabled children: https://www.lifefunder.com/jesusmenino
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To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=LSNTV_OG_BANNED_Brazilian_Hero_112921
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