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Timelapse 5 sept 2021 Amsterdam. Honderdduizenden mensen op de been.
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30 views • September 08, 2021
In tegenstelling tot wat de massa media beweerden (10 tot 20.000) waren er in heel Amsterdam veel meer mensen op de been. Schattingen van 150.000 tot 250.0000. Hier ziet u een timelapse van de overvolle straten en pleinen.
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