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INKTOBER 2020 DAY 1: FISH
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3 views • October 18, 2020
Keeping it simple for day one of inktober. The micron pens I am using bleed with the copics. I need to see if letting it dry longer will fix that.day one: fish. I went with an angel fish.
#inktober #inktober2020
Music: Shanhai
Musician: FOREVERT
URL: https://icons8.com/music
Find me ► http://www.crissymoss.com
Find me on Twitch ► https://www.twitch.tv/lelulagames
Follow my Instagram ► http://instagram.com/CrissysCreatures
Follow me on Twitter ► https://twitter.com/crissymoss
Find my art:
Redbubble ► https://www.redbubble.com/people/lelulagames
Spoonflower Fabrics ► https://www.spoonflower.com/profiles/crissyscreatures
Etsy ► https://www.etsy.com/shop/crissyscreatures
#inktober #inktober2020
Music: Shanhai
Musician: FOREVERT
URL: https://icons8.com/music
Find me ► http://www.crissymoss.com
Find me on Twitch ► https://www.twitch.tv/lelulagames
Follow my Instagram ► http://instagram.com/CrissysCreatures
Follow me on Twitter ► https://twitter.com/crissymoss
Find my art:
Redbubble ► https://www.redbubble.com/people/lelulagames
Spoonflower Fabrics ► https://www.spoonflower.com/profiles/crissyscreatures
Etsy ► https://www.etsy.com/shop/crissyscreatures
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