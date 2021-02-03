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The Bidan/Biden Conspiracy - Vocal part
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1216 views • February 03, 2021
This is a element of one of the most intresting Qfagotery in Febuary. This vidéo is focus on voice/intonation. You can find Many Meme about ear lobe, eye color, skin tone, nose angle....
Picking:
http://www.noelshack.com/2021-05-3-1612367971-f2a7b993e836a691.jpeg
http://www.noelshack.com/2021-05-3-1612367980-244f8b05f0a01775.jpg
http://www.noelshack.com/2021-05-3-1612367973-d233b68c931fcf0c.png
http://www.noelshack.com/2021-05-3-1612367971-unknown-5.png
I do not support this "conspiracy", i beleve that biden is very contested and threaded, so he rule from the bunker and send a sosie in public event. But no one should deny bidan is not biden.
Picking:
http://www.noelshack.com/2021-05-3-1612367971-f2a7b993e836a691.jpeg
http://www.noelshack.com/2021-05-3-1612367980-244f8b05f0a01775.jpg
http://www.noelshack.com/2021-05-3-1612367973-d233b68c931fcf0c.png
http://www.noelshack.com/2021-05-3-1612367971-unknown-5.png
I do not support this "conspiracy", i beleve that biden is very contested and threaded, so he rule from the bunker and send a sosie in public event. But no one should deny bidan is not biden.
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