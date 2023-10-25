Culture War | Israel vs. Hamas | Israel - God’s People | Power of Prayer | Moms on a Mission Joins His Glory News

Moms on a Mission Podcast joins Jenness White with His Glory News to discuss the Israel and Hamas conflict and how important it was for everyone to attend the Reawaken America Tour in Miami even with the threats of violence that day. The conversation continues and focuses on Biden’s seemingly unwillingness to call Iran out on their backing of Hamas and concludes with the topic of the power of prayer and the supernatural protection. God is still on the throne.





