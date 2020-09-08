The Lights will go out. #agenda21

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
order now: https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-richie-from-boston?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston&gclid=Cj0KCQiAtrnuBRDXARIsABiN-7DvezedPsuH5GU2YoCyyBlLQIPOyimzBAmCRDvFQfRBtk5_tkSX0xoaAhc9EALw_wcBhttp://www.preparewithrichie.com
DAYZOFNOAH https://www.youtube.com/user/metalfingerz
COVID 19- THE GREAT RESET E BOOK AND PAPERBACK WRITTEN BY BILDERBERGER AND WRLD ECONMIC FORUM HEAD KLAUS SWAAB https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab-ebook/dp/B08CRZ9VZB/ref=pd_rhf_sc_p_img_9?_encoding=UTF8&;psc=1&refRID=E2JRBHX06H5FC7KPMYK9
https://www.dhs.gov/news/2020/09/03/dhs-combats-potential-electromagnetic-pulse-emp-attack
WORLD ECONOMIC
FORUM https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/09/social-mobility-upwards-decline-usa-us-america-economics/
RFB ON BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
https://news.trust.org/item/20200906022155-95z56