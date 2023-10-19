Create New Account
FOLLOW-UP School Superintendent RESPONDS to Emails Showing Counselors Hiding Info From Parents
O'Keefe Media Group


Oct 19, 2023


O'Keefe questions Kingsway Regional School District Superintendent James Lavender on how the school district will continue to hide students socially transitioning from parents in light of OMG's Citizen Journalists recording inside the schools.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffjroTmmN2I

emailsparentsomgschool districtsuperintendentcounselorshiding infookeefe media groupsocially transitioningkingswayjames lavender

