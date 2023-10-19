FOLLOW-UP School Superintendent RESPONDS to Emails Showing Counselors Hiding Info From Parents

O'Keefe Media Group
Oct 19, 2023
O'Keefe questions Kingsway Regional School District Superintendent James Lavender on how the school district will continue to hide students socially transitioning from parents in light of OMG's Citizen Journalists recording inside the schools.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffjroTmmN2I
