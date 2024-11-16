The World’s Smoothest Coffee Beans Are Back (2024)

The smoothest coffee beans in the world often come from Central America. And the smoothest in Costa Rica come from the Tarrazu region of Costa Rica. This unique coffee growing region is notorious for growing the smoothest coffee beans in the world.

September of this year, we brought in 25 samples from the Tarrazu Region of Costa Rica. The winner this year is San Rafael, which is super smooth, with strong notes of both red and dark berry with subtle notes of dark chocolate.

https://www.lakecitycoffee.com/smoothest-coffee-beans-are-back/