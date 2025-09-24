© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Serbian President Vučić at the UN:
26 years ago, our country became the victim of NATO aggression. That opened Pandora’s box.
Speaking solemnly of the 1999 NATO bombing, Vučić condemned the enduring consequences of Western impunity and double standards:
It was a violation of international law, of principles and values… The consequences of such actions by those who consider themselves untouchable are still seen today.