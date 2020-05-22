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Jeffrey Smith ITNJ Testimony - GMO's
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31 views • May 22, 2020
Jeffrey Smith has been working in the area of genetically engineered foods and their associated chemicals for 23 years. In the past, he has counseled world leaders on the subject and testified before government bodies and was first to compile the comprehensive health risks of GMO's as well as investigating and exposing the fraud in the research and food approval process, including strong evidences of governments collusion.
Jeferry's virtual seating was hear, recorded and conducted on 4th September, 2019 in front of the Commission of Inquiry into the Weaponisation of the Biosphere. Checkout https://commission.itnj.org for all the Weaponisation of the Biosphere testimonies.
Jeferry's virtual seating was hear, recorded and conducted on 4th September, 2019 in front of the Commission of Inquiry into the Weaponisation of the Biosphere. Checkout https://commission.itnj.org for all the Weaponisation of the Biosphere testimonies.
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