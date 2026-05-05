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THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 45: Life After Death
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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Unless you're terminally ill, nobody knows when their time on earth is going to end. However, Jesus knew the day was approaching and He wanted to prepare the disciples for His upcoming crucifixion. The men following the God-man only had one goal - the restoration of Israel. The words of Jesus were in stark contrast to the Kabbalistic dream.

This is why they gave no thought to life after death - all that mattered was the here and now! The idea of laying up treasures in heaven certainly did not resonate because they were consumed with the idea of expelling the hated Romans.

Even after the resurrection, they continued to ask when Israel would be reinstated, but eventually they recognized the God-man had paid for the sins of humanity and the need for mankind to be born again. If you do not believe in an eternal life, you are definitely not going to prepare for it. How much time do you spend educating yourself for eternity?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1944.pdf

RLJ-1944 -- JANUARY 7, 2024

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

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Keywords
eternal lifeheavenjesusresurrectionborn againcrucifixiondisciplesromanslife after deathtreasures in heavenrestoration of israelsins of humanity
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