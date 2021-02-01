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Thyroid Nodules, Crohn's Disease, Graves Disease Hyperthyroidism, What to Eat & More!
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133 views • February 01, 2021
Your “thyroid problem” may not be your thyroid, but rather could be rooted in your gut!
For true healing and health, one must determine and correct the cause of organ malfunction and disease. Hormones may cause the symptoms you feel but what causes the organs and hormones to be out of whack is rarely the organ that simply produces the hormone. This is why we work on uncovering the true causes of our patient’s health issues and can guide them back to health!
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/thyroid-nodules-crohns-disease-graves-disease-hyperthyroidism-what-to-eat-more/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
For true healing and health, one must determine and correct the cause of organ malfunction and disease. Hormones may cause the symptoms you feel but what causes the organs and hormones to be out of whack is rarely the organ that simply produces the hormone. This is why we work on uncovering the true causes of our patient’s health issues and can guide them back to health!
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/thyroid-nodules-crohns-disease-graves-disease-hyperthyroidism-what-to-eat-more/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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