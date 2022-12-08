Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is Using Vinegar to Wash Produce Safe?
276 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 14 hours ago |

If you use vinegar to clean your produce, here’s what you need to know: 🥬
In this video, Camila Rodrigues, an assistant professor, and food safety extension specialist in the Department of Horticulture at Auburn University debunks the vinegar soaking method! 👇

According to Camila, washing your produce with vinegar will NOT help you decontaminate or wash your produce to remove certain bacteria like salmonella or other pathogens as it has no proven effectiveness. ❌

Check out the website in my profile to learn more about food safety practices.

Keywords
healthaluminumdrinks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket