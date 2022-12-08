Is Using Vinegar to Wash Produce Safe?

If you use vinegar to clean your produce, here’s what you need to know: 🥬

In this video, Camila Rodrigues, an assistant professor, and food safety extension specialist in the Department of Horticulture at Auburn University debunks the vinegar soaking method! 👇



According to Camila, washing your produce with vinegar will NOT help you decontaminate or wash your produce to remove certain bacteria like salmonella or other pathogens as it has no proven effectiveness. ❌



Check out the website in my profile to learn more about food safety practices.

