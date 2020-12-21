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Why Jumping Minimum Wages Actually Hurt Both WORKERS + BUSINESSES
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26 views • December 21, 2020
rapidly rising minimum wage#mins will hurt more workers than it will help. Not to mention put many businesses under. Here is why
#minimumwage #economics #fightfor15
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#minimumwage #economics #fightfor15
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