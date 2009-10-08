October 8 2009 Anniversary of our XMRV paper that destroyed them

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Judy Mikovits, PhD: October 8, 2009, this is the anniversary of the science paper that destroyed them, and they tried to destroy me.

Clay Clark: For anybody who's not familiar with that paper, tell us about what that paper was all about.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: That paper said XMRV, xenotropic, meaning it's foreign, murine, mouse, monkey, cow, leukemia viruses. Manufactured viruses were associated with chronic fatigue syndrome, prostate cancer, everything we're seeing happen from the shot and every variant. So it published October 8, after being submitted, April 6, and DARPA tried to shut it down, as we know, when they couldn't make it go away, they caused covid and murdered that 17 million people worldwide with that variant of the SARS-CoV-2.

Clay Clark: it's radical that so much of your research has been proven to be true over time.

10/08/2025 - Dr. Judy Mikovits & Dr. Stella Immanuel | Is MAHA Teaming Up With Pfizer?

https://rumble.com/v703kqu-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-dr.-stella-immanuel-is-maha.html

2009 XMRV Science Paper (Original): https://tinyurl.com/2009OriginalSciencePaper

Peer-Reviewed Publications: https://therealdrjudy.com/peer-reviewed-pubs

Arkhub course: Why AIDS Why Now?: https://app.arkhub.io/account/program-details/2156