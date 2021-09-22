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VAERS ALERT: OF 181 NEW DOMESTIC DEATHS THIS WEEK, ~106 DIED 90DAYS SINCE LAST JAB! 58%
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60 views • September 22, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
Welcometheeagle88: https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4
https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-Alert-Of-181-New-Domestic-deaths-this-week,--106-DIED-90days-since-last-jab!-58-:2
Stay alert people! Even though VAERS throttles and rolls out DEATHS on a pitch count, they are having a hard time concealing the Vaxx failure, Drug Ineffective, Breakthrough and maybe even the ADE deaths! Any foolio on twitter want to rebuttal, go ahead and try. Stats don't lie but statisticians do...
Welcometheeagle88: https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4
https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-Alert-Of-181-New-Domestic-deaths-this-week,--106-DIED-90days-since-last-jab!-58-:2
Stay alert people! Even though VAERS throttles and rolls out DEATHS on a pitch count, they are having a hard time concealing the Vaxx failure, Drug Ineffective, Breakthrough and maybe even the ADE deaths! Any foolio on twitter want to rebuttal, go ahead and try. Stats don't lie but statisticians do...
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