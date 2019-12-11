© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vrij Vuur #1: Is Nederland in de toekomst nog te redden?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • December 11, 2019
Vrij Denken met Sander van Luit / Vrij Vuur
Wie ben ik? Anne Fleur Dekker en negers in de Waan van de Dag en wat hebben we aan de politiek als het gaat om de toekomst van Nederland?
Links:
http://rechtsnederland.wordpress.com
http://vrijdenkenmetsvl.wordpress.com
http://www.vreijheid.nl
Twitteraar van de week: @tantelienback
Volg rechtsnederland.wordpress.com voor de beste rechtse podcasts, video's en artikelen van het internet!
Luister alle (oude) afleveringen terug op Archive.org: https://archive.org/details/@sneard85
Like en luister op onze Facebook pagina: https://www.facebook.com/Vrij-Denken-met-Sander-van-Luit-1258076427660582/
Luister naar ons op Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/sander-van-luit
Luister naar ons op Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-184785017-898094130
Vind ons op iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/nl/podcast/vrij-denken-met-sander-van-luit/id1386242486?l=en
Volg ons op YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcaf45q5RePH5BmSFb7h3uA
Volg ons op BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0RZeRWwQIFTL/
Website: http://vrijdenkenmetsvl.wordpress.com/
Wie ben ik? Anne Fleur Dekker en negers in de Waan van de Dag en wat hebben we aan de politiek als het gaat om de toekomst van Nederland?
Links:
http://rechtsnederland.wordpress.com
http://vrijdenkenmetsvl.wordpress.com
http://www.vreijheid.nl
Twitteraar van de week: @tantelienback
Volg rechtsnederland.wordpress.com voor de beste rechtse podcasts, video's en artikelen van het internet!
Luister alle (oude) afleveringen terug op Archive.org: https://archive.org/details/@sneard85
Like en luister op onze Facebook pagina: https://www.facebook.com/Vrij-Denken-met-Sander-van-Luit-1258076427660582/
Luister naar ons op Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/sander-van-luit
Luister naar ons op Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-184785017-898094130
Vind ons op iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/nl/podcast/vrij-denken-met-sander-van-luit/id1386242486?l=en
Volg ons op YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcaf45q5RePH5BmSFb7h3uA
Volg ons op BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0RZeRWwQIFTL/
Website: http://vrijdenkenmetsvl.wordpress.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.