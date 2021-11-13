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Black-clothed reptilian hybrid Satanist magician sacrifice human specie children to gain super power
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252 views • November 13, 2021
Black-clothed tattooed Draco Pleiadian hybrid Satanists sacrifice our human homo-sapiens specie children in their satanic abortion sacrifice rituals to Satan Lucifer, in order to gain supernatural powers to do their magic shows and illusion shows, and receive power and wealth and fame. When these Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” pastors and their religious Christian freak hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, clap and cheer and enjoy their magic shows, they are condoning the pedophile cannibal abortion child sacrifice by these feminist New Age Wicca witch adrenochrome children’s blood-drinking vampire reptilian hybrid people that the Pleiadian fallen angel aliens have manufactured. These pastors and religious Christians removed all of God’s spiritual protection, and allowed legalization of abortion sacrifice to use its dark magic energy to open up all the star gate wormhole portals to bring back the fallen angel aliens and their nephilim & chimera alien children, in order to exterminate the humans and replace them with avatars and clones and hybrids and androids and animals upgraded to human gene bodies. Not only that, these pastors and religious Christian freak horde “women’s head coverings rebelling” Jezebel-worshippers and “love and light Jesus movement grandchildren” Sananda-Jesus-worshippers are kicking us real Christians and Jesus out of every church every time, and are hunting for mates in church to breed genetic descendants and marrying non-humans to bear hybrid children. Their gods are their children and genes, so when their children start transforming with 5G, then they will commit suicide. They are not our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus’ spiritual family people, but they are carnal flesh gene-propagation animal-instinct self-survival people. This is why every single pastor and thousands of religious Christians betrayed us real Christians, and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves to fight alone against the Illuminati NWO CIA NSA MI6 FBI and world leaders and world government, in order to protect them and their families and the human specie and the earth and the women & children. They condone all the evils by remaining silent, because they do not want to get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons, and all their families slaughtered, and all their income cut off, and their children confiscated by Hillary Clinton’s (actual U.S. president managing the Joe Biden clone) CPS on false charges to be made into child sex slaves for the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites, to be tortured and raped and sacrifice and eaten and their leftover human meat thrown into the restaurant and supermarket food. They condone all of this by their silence. They are cowardly traitors to our God and our human homo-sapiens specie.
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See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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