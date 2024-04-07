Create New Account
JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20240331 - Everything Now Points to Jesus
JD Farag


March 31, 2024


Pastor JD explains how all that’s happening in the world now points to Jesus and the pre-tribulation rapture, then talks candidly about the unprecedented demonic division and deception in this last hour.


Links, Chart and Transcript at the source site


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys3NXk2M21tP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


deceptionjesusprophecyrapturedemonicend timesdivisionprophecy updateeverythingpointsjd farag

