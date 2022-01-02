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⚠️Must watch - The Time Is Now (2021)
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143 views • January 02, 2022
⚠️Must watch - The Time Is Now (2021)
December 22, 2021 91,946 Views
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Dr. Ben Tapper, a small town chiropractor who is black labeled as a member of the "Disinformation Dozen" during the COVID-19 pandemic, rallies together healthcare professionals across America to share an alternate view point of the global narrative.
December 22, 2021 91,946 Views
SHARE (http://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton) this far and wide🇺🇸
Join Us (http://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton)👉SergeantNewsNetwork (http://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton)
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/11987
Dr. Ben Tapper, a small town chiropractor who is black labeled as a member of the "Disinformation Dozen" during the COVID-19 pandemic, rallies together healthcare professionals across America to share an alternate view point of the global narrative.
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