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Lakota Lullaby - Tiana Spotted Thunder
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18 views • August 06, 2019
I tried to contact this Woman to ask if I could post this, and if She would sing some background vocals for My bands upcoming cd, but I havent heard from Her yet.
I Hope this ok by Her.
Here are the Words
Cante Waste Hoksila Ake Istima
Good-Hearted Boy, go back to sleep
Hanhepi Ki waste
The night is good.
This song is so touching to Me. It has the sound of a Mothers love, and I cannot hear it without tearing up. The LOVE a Woman has for Her Children is All there is.
Without this, We are ALL doomed.
But Hey, Dont Worry Wincincala, A better Day is on its way
Yours in All Respect and Love,
Wasicu Witko
I Hope this ok by Her.
Here are the Words
Cante Waste Hoksila Ake Istima
Good-Hearted Boy, go back to sleep
Hanhepi Ki waste
The night is good.
This song is so touching to Me. It has the sound of a Mothers love, and I cannot hear it without tearing up. The LOVE a Woman has for Her Children is All there is.
Without this, We are ALL doomed.
But Hey, Dont Worry Wincincala, A better Day is on its way
Yours in All Respect and Love,
Wasicu Witko
Keywords
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