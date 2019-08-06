Lakota Lullaby - Tiana Spotted Thunder

I tried to contact this Woman to ask if I could post this, and if She would sing some background vocals for My bands upcoming cd, but I havent heard from Her yet.

I Hope this ok by Her.

Here are the Words

Cante Waste Hoksila Ake Istima

Good-Hearted Boy, go back to sleep

Hanhepi Ki waste

The night is good.

This song is so touching to Me. It has the sound of a Mothers love, and I cannot hear it without tearing up. The LOVE a Woman has for Her Children is All there is.

Without this, We are ALL doomed.

But Hey, Dont Worry Wincincala, A better Day is on its way

Yours in All Respect and Love,

Wasicu Witko