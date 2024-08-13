BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Islamic Resistance's targeting of tech & espionage equip at the Samaka & Ramia sites belonging to the Israeli enemy army
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
60 views • 8 months ago

Scenes from the Islamic Resistance's targeting of technical and espionage equipment at the Samaka and Ramia sites belonging to the Israeli enemy army.

Cynthia... Adding there was a sad photo of a Palestinian man (age maybe mid to late 20's) crying while holding 2 birth certificates. His wife Jumana was martyred by Israel at dawn today, along with her three-day-old twins, while her husband was on his way to bring birth certificates.

Glory to the martyrs 🫡 


iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
