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Hunter Biden and his firm raked in $11 MILLION between 2013 and 2018
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for his work with Burisma and a Chinese businessman accused of fraud and blew $200,000 a month, new analysis of his hard drive shows
Hunter Biden and his firm raked in $11 million over a matter of five years from his work as an attorney and a board member of Ukrainian
Hunter Biden and his firm raked in $11 million over a matter of five years from his work as an attorney and a board member of Ukrainian
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