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FULL SHOW: Inventor Of mRNA Vaccine Suspended By Twitter For Warning Of Vaccine Side Effects
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210 views • December 30, 2021
The Orwellian Planet continues to reveal itself as now the inventor of mRNA technology has been suspended from Twitter for warning of the deadly side effects. Alex Jones announces he will be on Joe Rogan this week. A verdict in the Maxwell trial is reached. Owen Shroyer gives his response, as does Alex and reporter Kristan Harris. The great bait and switch of the covid lies begins, as Fuaci, Wen and others are now saying the exact opposite of everything they had been saying. Owen also breaks down the idea and concept of A.I. in a way you’ve never heard before.
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