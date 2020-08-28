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Time for Christians to stop fighting for the wrong side
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47 views • August 28, 2020
This 15-minute message shares recent examples of Christians unknowingly fighting for the wrong side, fighting against God's will, in the current war being waged against our nation by evil powers and principalities in the spiritual realm.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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