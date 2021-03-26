© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About Gilgamesh
Follow
1
Share
Report
300 views • March 26, 2021
"They call it a story, yet he is the reason we invaded Iraq. We didn't take the oil. Why? Because we were after Gilgamesh and the search for immortality. They found him. We took him. We took a lot more from the Baghdad Museum in the 3 days we raided it.
If you watch the film you'll see and maybe understand the immortality part they wanted so badly. The blood... the DNA of Gilgamesh
www.themoreuknow.net
If you watch the film you'll see and maybe understand the immortality part they wanted so badly. The blood... the DNA of Gilgamesh
www.themoreuknow.net
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.