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Israel Tells Ukraine To SURRENDER! - The RUSSIA/ISRAEL CONNECTION! - This Is The Great Reset Agenda!
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19409 views • March 13, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett telling Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to surrender allegedly.
Russia and Israel are incredibly close nations with direct encrypted lines to each other and a long history of conspiring together. Despite the alternative media view of Putin being some anti-establishmentarian, the truth is far darker. Both Putin and Zelensky have worked close with the WEF and are playing a part in an agenda to create a global great reset connected to Israel and China. This is clear.
In this video, we break down the history and the connection between Israel and Russia and why it matters to the overall agenda.
Was Zelensky thrown under the bus as part of the agenda to shift over to the new world order under the Chinese/IMF economic system? Was he even aware of it?
What is the goal going forward?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
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STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
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OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett telling Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to surrender allegedly.
Russia and Israel are incredibly close nations with direct encrypted lines to each other and a long history of conspiring together. Despite the alternative media view of Putin being some anti-establishmentarian, the truth is far darker. Both Putin and Zelensky have worked close with the WEF and are playing a part in an agenda to create a global great reset connected to Israel and China. This is clear.
In this video, we break down the history and the connection between Israel and Russia and why it matters to the overall agenda.
Was Zelensky thrown under the bus as part of the agenda to shift over to the new world order under the Chinese/IMF economic system? Was he even aware of it?
What is the goal going forward?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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