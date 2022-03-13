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Israel Tells Ukraine To SURRENDER! - The RUSSIA/ISRAEL CONNECTION! - This Is The Great Reset Agenda!
World Alternative Media
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19409 views • March 13, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett telling Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to surrender allegedly.
Russia and Israel are incredibly close nations with direct encrypted lines to each other and a long history of conspiring together. Despite the alternative media view of Putin being some anti-establishmentarian, the truth is far darker. Both Putin and Zelensky have worked close with the WEF and are playing a part in an agenda to create a global great reset connected to Israel and China. This is clear.
In this video, we break down the history and the connection between Israel and Russia and why it matters to the overall agenda.
Was Zelensky thrown under the bus as part of the agenda to shift over to the new world order under the Chinese/IMF economic system? Was he even aware of it?
What is the goal going forward?

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
freedomnewsfalse flagpoliticsrussiapropagandaisraelwarnwoww3conspiracynew world orderputinukrainevoluntaryismukrainianjosh sigurdsonklaus schwabgreat resetkyivwam
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