2023.01.12 The Chinese Communist Party must be distinguished from China and its people. The Chinese Communist Party is the enemy of the world's freedom. And the United States and Europe are very clear this time, it is to destroy the Chinese Communist Party. Let China have a political group like New Federal State of China with the Manifesto to lead China. The Communist Party will be destroyed at the speed of light. This is a foregone conclusion. No more than 100 people should be killed in China, China's 1.4 billion slaves will be liberated.

必须把中共和中国及中国人民区分开来。 中共是全世界的自由之敌。美国和欧洲这次很清楚，就是消灭中国共产党，让中国拥有一个像新中国联邦宣言这样的一个政治群体来领导中国。 共产党他会光速一般的被消灭，这是已经定局的。中国该死的不超过100个人，中国14亿奴隶就得到了解放。