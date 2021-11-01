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Sheriff Proves Obama's Not American, His Birth Certificate is Fraudulent
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114 views • November 01, 2021
A blast from the past
This is the official press briefing from the Maricopa County Sheriff, which proves that Barack Obama should never have qualified to run for the Office of the President of the United States.
This is the official press briefing from the Maricopa County Sheriff, which proves that Barack Obama should never have qualified to run for the Office of the President of the United States.
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