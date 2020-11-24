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30) 5G Gigantic health hazard - Dr Barrie Trower & Sir Julian Rose (2019)
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148 views • November 24, 2020
5G huge health hazard (2019) Dr Barrie Trower and Sir Julian Rose | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 02/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klv_Oi7mQaU
Original source:
5G Gigantic health hazard - Dr Barrie Trower & sir Julian Rose
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLVIbPtNrVo
International Conference - Poland - Zone free from 5G Kraków, 28.02.2019
More info: http://mywolniludzie.net/wydarzenia/p...
Special Thanks Renata Cyparska, Jadwiga Łopata, Sir Julian Rose, Daniel Cichy for making this interview possible.
Original source:
5G Gigantic health hazard - Dr Barrie Trower & sir Julian Rose
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLVIbPtNrVo
International Conference - Poland - Zone free from 5G Kraków, 28.02.2019
More info: http://mywolniludzie.net/wydarzenia/p...
Special Thanks Renata Cyparska, Jadwiga Łopata, Sir Julian Rose, Daniel Cichy for making this interview possible.
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