THE BRITISH COMET TANK IN WAR THUNDER, A LAST LOOK AT THIS LINE OF TANKS
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published Saturday

Never quite as good as the competition these tanks are still an interesting, but not easy, play in the game. A good match for this tank shows what I mean. A last look at this chassis style before we get on to the the post war Brit tanks.

technologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

