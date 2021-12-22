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Financial CoupD'etat: Catherine Austin Fitts w/ Atty.Reiner Fuellmich-Who Is Mr.Global
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535 views • December 22, 2021
Catherine Austin Fitts; who was Former Assistant Secretary of H.U.D. (Housing and Urban Development) explains what and who "Mr. Global" is. She was born into the financial world, and as a former "insider" has an interesting perspective about the motives and mindset of the "Global Elite" whom she refers to as "Mr. Global".
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