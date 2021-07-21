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JOE DAN GORMAN PRESENTS: "Cocktails with Communists"... And now WE fight. (2021-7-20)
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41 views • July 21, 2021
Today we face a warfare like no other in history— a digital world war. Propaganda has never been easier to disseminate and truth never easier to censor and control. They’ve managed to brainwash millions of citizens. While many are claiming to be “woke”—- the vast majority of Americans are AWAKE. And now we fight.
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