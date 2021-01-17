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Global Alert News - #284 - Dane Wigington
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241 views • January 17, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday January 16, 2021.
Enough stockpiled bio-weapons to kill all humans.The Pope says everyone must take vaccines. NEW strain of Covid found in Japan. Fauci + Biden plan to fix PCR "test.by 2022. Gates wants to release chemical cloud in the air. Earths' insect loss now critical.
Enough stockpiled bio-weapons to kill all humans.The Pope says everyone must take vaccines. NEW strain of Covid found in Japan. Fauci + Biden plan to fix PCR "test.by 2022. Gates wants to release chemical cloud in the air. Earths' insect loss now critical.
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