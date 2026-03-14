BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iran War Update: If Their Military Is Destroyed… Why Are Missiles Still Flying?
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
119 views • Yesterday

The narrative coming from many officials and media outlets claims that Iran’s military has been heavily degraded and its capabilities largely neutralized.

But the reality on the ground tells a different story.

Missile strikes are continuing across the Middle East.

Drone attacks are forcing Western bases to burn through expensive interceptors.

Commercial ships are still being targeted in the Strait of Hormuz.

And one of the most critical oil shipping routes on Earth remains disrupted.

In this episode we break down:

• Iran’s continuing missile and drone attacks

• The economic impact of the Strait of Hormuz crisis

• Why asymmetric warfare is working against modern militaries

• The real financial cost of defending against cheap drones

• Why official narratives often differ from battlefield reality

If the enemy’s capabilities have truly been destroyed… why does the conflict keep escalating?


#IranWar #IranWarUpdate #StraitOfHormuz #MiddleEastConflict #IranMissiles #IranDrones #HormuzCrisis #OilCrisis #GlobalSecurity #MilitaryAnalysis #Geopolitics #WorldNews #NavalConflict #DroneWarfare #BallisticMissiles #EnergySecurity #OilMarkets #USForeignPolicy #WarUpdate #BreakingGeopolitics

Keywords
iran missile strikesiran war updateiran war newsstrait of hormuz crisisiran drone attacksmiddle east war analysisiran naval attacksoil shipping crisisasymmetric warfare irancost of missile defenseiran military strategyglobal oil supply threatstrait of hormuz shipping attacks
Chapters

6:00End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pentagon Confirms 150+ U.S. Casualties as Global Energy Markets Brace for Collapse

Pentagon Confirms 150+ U.S. Casualties as Global Energy Markets Brace for Collapse

Garrison Vance
Senate Confirms General Joshua Rudd as Director of NSA and Cyber Command

Senate Confirms General Joshua Rudd as Director of NSA and Cyber Command

Chase Codewell
DHS Funding Lapse Prompts Earlier Airport Arrival Recommendations Amid Reported Delays

DHS Funding Lapse Prompts Earlier Airport Arrival Recommendations Amid Reported Delays

Morgan S. Verity
EU pledges $115 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid escalating regional conflict

EU pledges $115 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid escalating regional conflict

Laura Harris
Iran threatens to ELIMINATE Trump as tensions escalate over Strait of Hormuz

Iran threatens to ELIMINATE Trump as tensions escalate over Strait of Hormuz

Kevin Hughes
The Famine Years: How Trump&#8217;s Unnecessary War Has Put Global Food Security on the Brink

The Famine Years: How Trump’s Unnecessary War Has Put Global Food Security on the Brink

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy