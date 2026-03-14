Iran War Update: If Their Military Is Destroyed… Why Are Missiles Still Flying?

The narrative coming from many officials and media outlets claims that Iran’s military has been heavily degraded and its capabilities largely neutralized.

But the reality on the ground tells a different story.

Missile strikes are continuing across the Middle East.

Drone attacks are forcing Western bases to burn through expensive interceptors.

Commercial ships are still being targeted in the Strait of Hormuz.

And one of the most critical oil shipping routes on Earth remains disrupted.

In this episode we break down:

• Iran’s continuing missile and drone attacks

• The economic impact of the Strait of Hormuz crisis

• Why asymmetric warfare is working against modern militaries

• The real financial cost of defending against cheap drones

• Why official narratives often differ from battlefield reality

If the enemy’s capabilities have truly been destroyed… why does the conflict keep escalating?





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