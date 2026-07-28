Tavistock Institute EXPOSED: Elites’ Mind Control for NWO

Is EVERY cultural shift, war, & pandemic ENGINEERED in a secret London clinic? This conspiracy documentary unmasks the Tavistock Institute—the elite’s psychological warfare HQ since WWI!

SHOCKING REVELATIONS:

Rothschild-funded origins + Jewish intellectual networks

MK-Ultra-style mind control tested on civilians

How Tavistock created 60s counterculture, Satanic Panic, & identity politics

AI surveillance predicting YOUR behavior in 2025

Pandemic scripts + digital censorship pre-planned

New World Order blueprint hidden in plain sight

Vanished whistleblowers & suppressed documents

From Freud’s nephew to social media algorithms, see how Tavistock rewired humanity to accept global tyranny.

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro: The Clinic That Controls You

00:06 Prologue: Unseen Hand of Tavistock

03:21 Ch1: Malevolent Dawn (1916 Origins)

06:37 Ch2: Forged in World War I

10:16 Ch3: Global Mind Control Grid

13:27 Ch4: 60s Counterculture Engineered

16:42 Ch5: Satanic Panic Weaponized

20:08 Ch6: NWO Blueprint Activated

23:12 Ch7: 2025 Digital Dominion

Further Info:

The Prisoner's Tavistock Institute Playlist:

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/6db417cb-f865-4a2f-a197-cc4903e6d93d?index=1



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