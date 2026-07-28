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Tavistock Institute EXPOSED: Elites’ Mind Control for NWO
The Prisoner
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251 views • Yesterday

Is EVERY cultural shift, war, & pandemic ENGINEERED in a secret London clinic? This conspiracy documentary unmasks the Tavistock Institute—the elite’s psychological warfare HQ since WWI!

SHOCKING REVELATIONS:
Rothschild-funded origins + Jewish intellectual networks
MK-Ultra-style mind control tested on civilians
How Tavistock created 60s counterculture, Satanic Panic, & identity politics
AI surveillance predicting YOUR behavior in 2025
Pandemic scripts + digital censorship pre-planned
New World Order blueprint hidden in plain sight
Vanished whistleblowers & suppressed documents

From Freud’s nephew to social media algorithms, see how Tavistock rewired humanity to accept global tyranny.

TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro: The Clinic That Controls You
00:06 Prologue: Unseen Hand of Tavistock
03:21 Ch1: Malevolent Dawn (1916 Origins)
06:37 Ch2: Forged in World War I
10:16 Ch3: Global Mind Control Grid
13:27 Ch4: 60s Counterculture Engineered
16:42 Ch5: Satanic Panic Weaponized
20:08 Ch6: NWO Blueprint Activated
23:12 Ch7: 2025 Digital Dominion

Further Info:

The Prisoner's Tavistock Institute Playlist:

https://www.brighteon.com/watch/6db417cb-f865-4a2f-a197-cc4903e6d93d?index=1

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Mirrored - DespoticAmbitions

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
mind controlpsychological warfaretavistock institute
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