© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Protecting Hunter
Follow
2
Share
Report
324 views • April 27, 2022
Wikipedia Kills Hunter Investment Company Entry
* Investment firm had ties to Ukraine and China.
* Wikipedia censored criticism of Hunter.
* Then-VP Joe met his son’s business partners at the White House.
* Visitor logs: Hunter’s business partner made 8 additional WH visits in 2016.
* The big guy’s involvement in Hunter’s business deals is unsustainable.
* Big tech has been protecting Hunter from the start.
p.s. “It’s a little weird — they made all this money from Ukraine and now we’re sending billions to Ukraine.”
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305209395001
* Investment firm had ties to Ukraine and China.
* Wikipedia censored criticism of Hunter.
* Then-VP Joe met his son’s business partners at the White House.
* Visitor logs: Hunter’s business partner made 8 additional WH visits in 2016.
* The big guy’s involvement in Hunter’s business deals is unsustainable.
* Big tech has been protecting Hunter from the start.
p.s. “It’s a little weird — they made all this money from Ukraine and now we’re sending billions to Ukraine.”
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305209395001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.