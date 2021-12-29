Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD



Dr. SHIVA LIVE: Beyond the Biden-Trump Theater. What Is To Be Done?



Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai in this discussion how the Establishment is ONE, and how both Biden-Trump DUO serve their ONE Master Big Pharma, and why it's necessary to let go of fake Left & Right dialectic, and build the MOVEMENT for Truth Freedom Health.



Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, world-renowned engineer, scientist, educator, entrepreneur, activist, and author, is a Fulbright Scholar, Westinghouse Science Honors Awardee, Nominee for the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, who has published in major peer-reviewed journals such as IEEE, Nature Neuroscience, CELL's Biophysical Journal. He is dedicated to educating world on the Science of Systems that is Beyond Black & White, Beyond Left and Right, so Working People Unite for Truth Freedom Health.

Only a Systems Science Approach can provide a comprehensive method to understand connections among the parts of any system to elicit the scientific truth.



Dr.SHIVA teaches a course Foundations of Systems so YOU can understand the science of all systems to reveal three principles:



1) interconnection of Truth Freedom Heath;

2) why a bottom's up decentralized movement is necessary win #TruthFreedomHealth; and,

3) the insidious not-so-obvious-establishment which is the eternal disturbance to winning #TruthFreedomHealth.



Learn the Foundations of System. Sign up at TruthFreedomHealth.com to become a #TruthFreedomHealth Warrior-Scholar.



Get Educated or Be Enslaved!



Become a Truth Freedom Health Warrior!

TruthFreedomHealth.com