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Injectable Army Of Microscopic Robots Into Your Bloodstream Ready To Patrol Your Body
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295 views • March 06, 2022
MIRRORED from nature video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TjdGuBK9mI
Posted on August 26th 2020
He said they attach graphene to the platinum. Graphene oxide is an ingredient in the Covid jab.
Something to consider.
MIRRORED:
"Building robots at the micron scale is tricky, particularly when it comes to designing small-scale ‘actuators’ – the motors that allow robots to move. Conventional actuators don’t work at such a small scale, and new actuators that do work use mechanisms like magnetism and are difficult to integrate with traditional silicon based micro-electronics.
Now a team of researchers have developed a new type of actuator that operates electronically and that can be layered directly onto the circuit that controls it. This opens the doors for the last 50 years of micro-electronics research to be incorporated into robots so small they can’t be seen by the human eye.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2626-9
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TjdGuBK9mI
Posted on August 26th 2020
He said they attach graphene to the platinum. Graphene oxide is an ingredient in the Covid jab.
Something to consider.
MIRRORED:
"Building robots at the micron scale is tricky, particularly when it comes to designing small-scale ‘actuators’ – the motors that allow robots to move. Conventional actuators don’t work at such a small scale, and new actuators that do work use mechanisms like magnetism and are difficult to integrate with traditional silicon based micro-electronics.
Now a team of researchers have developed a new type of actuator that operates electronically and that can be layered directly onto the circuit that controls it. This opens the doors for the last 50 years of micro-electronics research to be incorporated into robots so small they can’t be seen by the human eye.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2626-9
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