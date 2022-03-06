Injectable Army Of Microscopic Robots Into Your Bloodstream Ready To Patrol Your Body

MIRRORED from nature videoPosted on August 26th 2020He said they attach graphene to the platinum. Graphene oxide is an ingredient in the Covid jab.Something to consider.MIRRORED:"Building robots at the micron scale is tricky, particularly when it comes to designing small-scale ‘actuators’ – the motors that allow robots to move. Conventional actuators don’t work at such a small scale, and new actuators that do work use mechanisms like magnetism and are difficult to integrate with traditional silicon based micro-electronics.Now a team of researchers have developed a new type of actuator that operates electronically and that can be layered directly onto the circuit that controls it. This opens the doors for the last 50 years of micro-electronics research to be incorporated into robots so small they can’t be seen by the human eye.