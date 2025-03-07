Rainer Shea is 24, American, dynamic, ethically grounded and communist. We discuss his hardworking efforts, China and West Asia. Radio Sinoland 250312

25 views • 1 month ago

Bioweapons (co-founder and curator, so very much a team effort): www.bioweapontruth.com

Read the executive summary and transcript, access all the resources and see the visuals by clicking on the hyperlink below,

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.