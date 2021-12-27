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You cannot Defeat An Enemy By Giving Light to Their Lies
WeWereLiedToAboutWW2
WeWereLiedToAboutWW2
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172 views • December 27, 2021

I WILL Honor the Millions of murdered people who where our Brothers.Brutally murdered in Germany,Ukraine,Poland,Russia etc.by leftist Tamudic Godless led Bolshevik Communists. As we all know most of the large corporations,Banks,news,media,film industry,almost everything was Jewish owned in Germany then.So who owned IBM that Alex and Mike keep referring to?Who owned the corrupt businesses then? Was it Germans or was it Jews? Who where the scientists in operation Paper Clip? Where they Germans or Jews? Who took over all of the concentration camps and told the world their version of what happened there? It was Russians. They where Work Camps that had their supply lines destroyed by the Allies causing disease and death.

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vaccinationshitlernew world orderbankersrothschildsdepopulationww2zionistsgermanytalmudic
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