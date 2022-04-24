© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fosters Premium Ale Green Can 4.0/5
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • April 24, 2022
So Fosters is brewed in the USA by Oil Can Brewing out of Fort Worth Texas. I have no idea if it's GMO poison but all things in moderation.
She comes in and fills the interior of the mouth fast. Not particularly over powering. She is a light and fast brew for true. Initial hit is vacant, light and dry. She does fill the mouth but it's not till after she warms a bit do you get the malt and caramel flavors. She is a dry and dirty girl to be sure. Quaffable and a good summer brew to be sure. Plus she comes in oil can so if your not old enough to remember them then this might not be your brew.
Thx for coming by, hit a button to help the algo. Like and share if you enjoyed this vid.
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
She comes in and fills the interior of the mouth fast. Not particularly over powering. She is a light and fast brew for true. Initial hit is vacant, light and dry. She does fill the mouth but it's not till after she warms a bit do you get the malt and caramel flavors. She is a dry and dirty girl to be sure. Quaffable and a good summer brew to be sure. Plus she comes in oil can so if your not old enough to remember them then this might not be your brew.
Thx for coming by, hit a button to help the algo. Like and share if you enjoyed this vid.
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.