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Fosters Premium Ale Green Can 4.0/5
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
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20 views • April 24, 2022
So Fosters is brewed in the USA by Oil Can Brewing out of Fort Worth Texas. I have no idea if it's GMO poison but all things in moderation.
She comes in and fills the interior of the mouth fast. Not particularly over powering. She is a light and fast brew for true. Initial hit is vacant, light and dry. She does fill the mouth but it's not till after she warms a bit do you get the malt and caramel flavors. She is a dry and dirty girl to be sure. Quaffable and a good summer brew to be sure. Plus she comes in oil can so if your not old enough to remember them then this might not be your brew.
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