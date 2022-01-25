Ernst Zündel with Otto Ernst Remer in 1989

In this Samisdat produced video (1 hour 32 minutes) the celebrated soldier Otto Ernest Remer speaks at the house of Ernst Zundel (1939 – 2017).



Ernst Zundel Otto Ernst Remer in Toronto (Deutsch-English)



In this Samisdat produced video (1 hour 32 minutes) the celebrated soldier Otto Ernest Remer speaks at the house of Ernst Zundel (1939 – 2017). Otto Ernst Remer was born in 1912. At 20 he received a commission in the German army. He served in Poland, the Balkans, and in operation Barbarossa against the USSR. In 1943, Otto was awarded the Knight’s cross with Oak Leaves from Adolf Hitler, personally. In July 1944, Otto was in Berlin, when he was ordered to arrest Doctor Goebbels, after being informed that Hitler had been killed by a bomb. Doctor Goebbels telephoned Adolf Hitler, at his Headquarters, and Otto spoke to Hitler personally. Otto then was given orders by Adolf Hitler to defeat the plotters. Otto and his men quickly defeated the plotters and their coup collapsed. Otto was then promoted two ranks to Colonel. Otto received over 10,000 letters thanking him, in gratitude, from service personnel and civilians. Otto then served in the defence of East Prussia, and in the Ardennes campaign, where he was captured by the Allies. He had reached the rank of Generalmajor (Major-General/One star General). In 1950 Otto set up the Socialist Reich Party (SRP) which had some success, until the Allied puppet regime managed to get it banned. As a hero who defeated the July 20 traitors, Otto was continually under attack by Zionists, who campaigned against him. The Zionists were running a campaign to “convince” the German people that the July 20 plotters had acted with “patriotic” purposes, and Otto was in the way. Faced with arrest, Otto fled to Egypt. In 1994, Otto moved to Spain, where at the age of 85, he died of natural causes. Otto had never accepted the “Holocaust” atrocity lie and had actively campaigned to expose it. Ernst welcomes Otto to the Zundel House, where the audience gives Otto, a great deal of applause. After Ernst updates the audience with news, such as the Leuchter report has expanded into four books, and is selling well in Australia. Ernst says that his correspondence is being interfered with, donations stolen and telephone services meddled with. After a speaker reports on the situation in Germany, Ernst introduces Otto, who talks of the July 20 plot and his role in defeating it. Ernst translates the words of Otto into English to the audience. As Otto points out, the July plotters were traitors who broke the oath they had sworn. Otto has always believed an oath was somewhat sacred. Otto was a remarkable man, a true German hero, and a great soldier. His ashes now rest in his beloved Germany at a secret location. May he rest in peace.