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Wisconsin Teens - Defy Tyrants, No Masks, No Vaccines, Resist Evil, Submit To God
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100 views • April 09, 2021
Defy Tyrants
Teens Stand Up: “I Will Not Wear The Mask… I Will Not Take The Vaccine… I Will Resist Evil… I Will Submit To God… I Will Defy Tyrants!”
Wisconsin Pastor Matt Trewhella, who is the author of The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates: A Proper Resistance to Tyranny and a Repudiation of Unlimited Obedience to Civil Government, recently produced a short video with teenagers pledging to defy the current tyranny, submit themselves to God and defy tyrants.
Trewhella, who authored the book The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates, argues that Romans 13 has been widely misunderstood and misapplied, and that the Church has understood the need to resist wicked government decrees for 2,000 years. This applies especially to lesser magistrates, who have a duty to interpose between the higher magistrate and the people when unbiblical and wicked decrees are made from on high. Matt goes through many examples from the Bible and Christian history, as well as some recent examples of state and local government using their authority to protect the good from increasingly lawless and evil demands of the federal government. There are many applications for this doctrine today–especially resisting abortion, attacks on Christians, and restrictions on the God-given, constitutionally protected rights of Americans.
thewashingtonstandard.com/teens-stand-up-i-will-not-wear-the-mask-i-will-not-take-the-vaccine-i-will-resist-evil-i-will-submit-to-god-i-will-defy-tyrants-video/
Teens Stand Up: “I Will Not Wear The Mask… I Will Not Take The Vaccine… I Will Resist Evil… I Will Submit To God… I Will Defy Tyrants!”
Wisconsin Pastor Matt Trewhella, who is the author of The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates: A Proper Resistance to Tyranny and a Repudiation of Unlimited Obedience to Civil Government, recently produced a short video with teenagers pledging to defy the current tyranny, submit themselves to God and defy tyrants.
Trewhella, who authored the book The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates, argues that Romans 13 has been widely misunderstood and misapplied, and that the Church has understood the need to resist wicked government decrees for 2,000 years. This applies especially to lesser magistrates, who have a duty to interpose between the higher magistrate and the people when unbiblical and wicked decrees are made from on high. Matt goes through many examples from the Bible and Christian history, as well as some recent examples of state and local government using their authority to protect the good from increasingly lawless and evil demands of the federal government. There are many applications for this doctrine today–especially resisting abortion, attacks on Christians, and restrictions on the God-given, constitutionally protected rights of Americans.
thewashingtonstandard.com/teens-stand-up-i-will-not-wear-the-mask-i-will-not-take-the-vaccine-i-will-resist-evil-i-will-submit-to-god-i-will-defy-tyrants-video/
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