Talking head Jesse Watters Idiocracy on cancellation of Project Epstein's Freedom

Talking head Jesse Watters on cancellation of Project Epstein's Freedom: (last night)

"We suspect the president is letting the Iranians save face. The enemy just yesterday said they control the Strait - that was obviously a lie. And watching the Americans escort ship after ship out of the Gulf, and them not being able to do anything about that, was gonna be humiliating. Not only were they going to lose whatever military prestige they had left in the region - their negotiators weren't going to be able to fight for their position after they lost their last bargaining chip. The commander in chief must believe that the Iranians are serious about surrendering, if he's gonna pause (*stutters) Project Freedom for the sake of the deal. Because you could also continue Project Freedom during the negotiations - you know, you do want to get these foreign ships moving - the president must know what he's doing. And we're about to find out, how insane in the brain the regime really is.

🐻Seriously - whoever is not watching Fox News religiously, is missing out on a bigly obliteratingly discombobulatingly winning alternative reality. This is honestly better than the movie 'Idiocracy'.

Adding:

NBC News; Trump's abrupt U-turn on Project Freedom wasn't about Iranian "face-saving" or Pakistani mediation — it was about Saudi Arabia pulling the plug.

➡️Riyadh suspended US military access to Prince Sultan Airbase and Saudi airspace the moment Trump announced the operation on social media on Sunday — an announcement that blindsided Gulf allies (Qatar included) entirely - notifying them after the "operation" had already begun.

➡️Meanwhile Trump has issued his standard negotiating ultimatum: Iran agrees to terms or "the bombing starts, at a much higher level and intensity than before."

🐻US launched a military operation without coordinating with the allies whose territory it needed to execute it, got shut down within 24 hours, and is now calling it diplomacy. In other words - just another Wednesday.

Adding:

As per Drop Site journalist Ryan Grim, Kuwait joined Saudi Arabia in denying the US access to its bases.

Grim reported that a U.S. administration official confirmed Kuwait also cut off access, basing, and overflight “ABO” access.

Without Saudi and Kuwaiti airspace, U.S. aircraft could not provide the defensive umbrella needed to protect ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, making the pause effectively unavoidable.

Adding about an X post:

Bloomberg columnist Javier Blas on X:

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Far from exploding, Iranian oil wells are pumping and pumping (don't believe everything the White House says).

According to CopernicusEU Sentinel-2 imagery, Iran was loading today three (3 !!!) tankers simultaneously at Kharg Island (🛰📷 May 6 @ 7.16am GMT)





@DD Geopolitics