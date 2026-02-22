POP STAR 100% DESTROYED BY DEATH JAB

#### December 21, 2024

**Max George Tweet (9:02 AM · Dec 21, 2024)**

Pacemaker operation was a success. Time to heal and come back stronger than ever. Thank you all for your amazing support.

Max 🖤🤖

https://x.com/MaxGeorge/status/1870515086210589164

511.9K Views





---





#### December 15, 2024

**Video: Max George reveals doctors have finally discovered cause of his heart condition and he will soon undergo surgery to have a pacemaker fitted in health update from his hospital bed**

'It was a little bit scary': Max George provides health update following heart issue. The singer issued a health update from his hospital bed, as he told fans he's 'had a rough day'.





Share this video: Video: 'It was a little bit scary': Max George provides health update

https://www.dailymail.coDOTuk/video/maxgeorge/video-3333403/Video-little-bit-scary-Max-George-provides-health-update.html





**Related Tweet (3:55 PM · Dec 15, 2024)**

Hello Dave #excessdeath on X: "Max George clutches heart monitor. 'It was a little bit scary' https://t.co/R3mMxdXM4j https://t.co/HviRu7nzvo"

https://x.com/tulloch1978/status/1868399604217368813





---





#### January 9, 2021 (Published 21:48, Updated January 10, 2021 06:28)

**The Sun Article**

HAVE A JAB Strictly’s Max George and Chris Packham back The Sun’s Jabs Army call to get Britain vaccinated





Sarah Arnold





STRICTLY star Max George and naturalist Chris Packham joined Britain’s biggest celebrities in backing The Sun’s call for volunteers to join Jabs Army.





An amazing 26,500 readers have now signed up to be volunteer stewards at Covid vaccination centres around the UK with the Royal Voluntary Service.





But the nation needs 50,000 to ensure the centres run smoothly — and YOU could be one of them.





Springwatch star Chris, 59, said: “I wholeheartedly support the Sun’s Jabs Army.





“As soon as we get as many people vaccinated as possible, that’s when we’ll overcome this crisis.





“My 87-year-old dad had his first jab and his mental outlook is now completely different.





“It’s not right that vulnerable people should live in fear.”





How to sign up





VOLUNTEERS for the Jabs Army are being asked to first register online at nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk





You will then receive an email with log-in details to sign up online.





Finally, you will be asked to download the GoodSAM app on a smartphone which will match you to a role in your area.





Services will be opening in the coming days and weeks, with different areas up and running at different times, so you might not be required on site for some weeks. Not everyone who signs up will need to be called upon.





You need to commit to only two six-hour shifts a month at a vaccination service, and no prior experience or qualifications are required.





You will work as part of a team that will include NHS staff and volunteers. The Royal Voluntary Service will conduct appropriate background checks.





Go to nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk





Also backing the campaign is The Wanted singer Max, 32, who said: “The NHS have been truly amazing throughout this pandemic and now it’s our time to give back.





“The quicker people sign up to help get the vaccine out the better.”





It comes as 30,500 St John Ambulance volunteers join the vaccine fight against Covid from tomorrow helping efforts to give 200,000 jabs a day.





They will provide manpower to ramp up efforts to save at least 200,000 A DAY with jabs at seven new super hubs: London, Birmingham, Stevenage, Newcastle, Bristol, Manchester and Epsom.





The charity’s CEO Martin Houghton-Brown said: “St John Ambulance has always been there at times of need, but never have we been more needed.





“St John, supporting the NHS and working with wonderful volunteers from local communities across the country, Royal Voluntary Service, British Red Cross and other partners will together help bring this vaccine to the nation in our hour of need.”

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13698580/max-george-chris-packham-sun-jabs-army/