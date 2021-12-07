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US Cannabis Retail MSO- MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: $MRMD)
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In 2012, Bob Fireman saw an opportunity to advise operators and licensees on the design, development, operations, and financing of new cannabis #cultivation centers and #dispensaries nationwide. He co-founded MariMed Advisors.
As the market and his experience grew, the business evolved into #MariMed Inc, a premier seed-to-consumer vertically integrated multi state operator.
Summary:
20,000mg brownie WORLD RECORD
Product acquisition strategy
280E's impact on stock price
$0 debt, undervalued stock?
Strategic partnerships, M&A strategy
New vs Existing Markets
The #TalkingHedge interviews Bob Fireman MariMed..
https://youtu.be/wCe1oME5l_E
As the market and his experience grew, the business evolved into #MariMed Inc, a premier seed-to-consumer vertically integrated multi state operator.
Summary:
20,000mg brownie WORLD RECORD
Product acquisition strategy
280E's impact on stock price
$0 debt, undervalued stock?
Strategic partnerships, M&A strategy
New vs Existing Markets
The #TalkingHedge interviews Bob Fireman MariMed..
https://youtu.be/wCe1oME5l_E
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