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1/10/2021 -- Major Seismic increase underway -- SEVEN M6.0+ in the past week
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751 views • January 11, 2021
A deep earthquake event is underway at this point. Multiple M4.0 to M5.0+ deep earthquakes have struck across the planet from the West Pacific to South America.
Following the deep earthquakes (and during the deep earthquake event) magnitudes have crept upwards to M6.0+ , additionally spreading out around the Pacific from Argentina to Indonesia.
I would expect the next step up to occur soon, and for the M6.0+ to reach upper M6.9 range before all is said and done for this week.
Remember, don't be scared, be prepared!!!! MUCH LOVE!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Following the deep earthquakes (and during the deep earthquake event) magnitudes have crept upwards to M6.0+ , additionally spreading out around the Pacific from Argentina to Indonesia.
I would expect the next step up to occur soon, and for the M6.0+ to reach upper M6.9 range before all is said and done for this week.
Remember, don't be scared, be prepared!!!! MUCH LOVE!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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