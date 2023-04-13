Create New Account
The Brains of most of the human race are being neuro modulated and possible solution.
Gretta Fahey
Published 18 hours ago

Here are some links to the work of Dr Jose Luis Sivilano and Ricardo Delgado, who are the two Spanish scientists from a site called La Quinta Columna who have worked tirelessly for two years in order to bring us this information as follows 

THE GAME IS OVER (bitchute.com)

La Quinta Columna: More On Antioxidants That Degrade Graphene Oxide!! - O.N.E. News (ournewearthnews.com)

Ricardo Delgado Examines Drop Of Pfizer Before Live Audience In Stunning Not-To-Be-Missed Presentation!! | Alternative | Before It's News (beforeitsnews.com)





remote neural monitoringneuromodulationlaquintacolumnaricardodelgadoneurostimulationremote neural supervision

