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Part 1, 1-6-2021 Washington DC, Uncut-Unedited Footage from near the Washington Monument
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52 views • March 14, 2022
Camera Girl & I were in Washington DC on 1-6-2021 and mounted our action camera on the top of a 16 tall painter pole and, walking through the crowds, filmed till all batteries were dead. This footage gives an excellent flavor of the real happening, 750,000 to 1,000,000 excellent people gathered in an effort to breathe life into our dying country.
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